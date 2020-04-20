Recap: Old National Bancorp Q1 Earnings

Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) fell 2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 24.24% over the past year to $0.25, which missed the estimate of $0.28.

Revenue of $201,273,000 higher by 4.04% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $194,700,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Old National Bancorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 20, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/onb/mediaframe/37179/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $18.74

Company's 52-week low was at $11.92

Price action over last quarter: down 25.60%

Company Overview

Old National Bancorp with almost $10 billion in assets following its latest acquisition, Old National Bancorp is the financial services bank holding company headquartered in Indiana. Based in Evansville, Ind., Old National owns multiple financial services operations in Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky. Old National provides a comprehensive range of financial services including commercial and retail banking, trust, brokerage, correspondent banking, and insurance.