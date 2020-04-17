Market Overview

Procter & Gamble: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 17, 2020 7:16am   Comments
Shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) gained 1.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 10.38% year over year to $1.17, which beat the estimate of $1.13.

Revenue of $17,214,000,000 rose by 4.57% year over year, which missed the estimate of $17,460,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Procter & Gamble hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 17, 2020

Time: 11:03 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/pg2/mediaframe/36313/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $128.09

52-week low: $94.34

Price action over last quarter: down 0.27%

Company Description

Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, generating nearly $70 billion in annual sales. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including 21 that generate more than $1 billion in annual global sales such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers. P&G sold its last remaining food brand, Pringles, to Kellogg in 2012. Sales beyond its home turf represent around 55% of the firm's consolidated total, with around one third coming from emerging markets.

 

