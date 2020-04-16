Market Overview

Recap: Intuitive Surgical Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 16, 2020 4:25pm   Comments
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) reported Q1 results on Thursday afternoon.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 3.07% over the past year to $2.69, which beat the estimate of $2.54.

Revenue of $1,100,000,000 is higher by 12.97% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,030,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 16, 2020

Time: 09:03 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zuoaynte

Technicals

52-week high was at $619.00

52-week low: $360.50

Price action over last quarter: down 13.43%

Company Overview

Intuitive Surgical develops, produces, and markets a robotic system for assisting minimally invasive surgery. It also provides the instrumentation, disposable accessories, and warranty services for the system. The company has placed more than 5,500 da Vinci systems in hospitals worldwide, with 3,500 installations in the United States and a growing number in emerging markets.

