Recap: UnitedHealth Group Q1 Earnings

Shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) rose 2% in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 0.27% over the past year to $3.72, which beat the estimate of $3.64.

Revenue of $64,421,000,000 higher by 6.82% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $64,330,000,000.

Outlook

UnitedHealth Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 15, 2020

Time: 10:04 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://www.unitedhealthgroup.com/investors.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $306.71

Company's 52-week low was at $187.72

Price action over last quarter: down 9.90%

Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group is the largest private health insurance provider in the United States, offering medical benefits to nearly 50 million members across its U.S. and international businesses. As the leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained unrivaled scale compared with its peers in managed care. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's continued investment behind its Optum franchises has created a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from medical and pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.