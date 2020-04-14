Johnson & Johnson: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) rose 3% in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 9.52% year over year to $2.30, which beat the estimate of $1.99.

Revenue of $20,691,000,000 rose by 3.35% year over year, which beat the estimate of $19,440,000,000.

Guidance

Johnson & Johnson lowered FY20 adjusted EPS guidance from $8.95-$9.10 to $7.50-$7.90 and cut operational sales guidance from $85.8 billion-$86.6 billion to $77.5 billion-$80.5 billion.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 14, 2020

Time: 03:01 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ien78xmc

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $154.50

Company's 52-week low was at $109.16

Price action over last quarter: down 3.72%

Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is the world's largest and most diverse healthcare company. Three divisions make up the firm: pharmaceutical, medical devices and diagnostics, and consumer. The drug and device groups represent close to 80% of sales and drive the majority of cash flows for the firm. The drug division focuses on the following therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neurology, pulmonary, cardiology, and metabolic diseases. The device segment focuses on orthopedics, surgery tools, vision care, and a few smaller areas. The last segment of consumer focuses on baby care, beauty, oral care, over-the-counter drugs, and women's health. Geographically, just over half of total revenue is generated in the United States.