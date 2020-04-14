Johnson & Johnson: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) rose 3% in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 9.52% year over year to $2.30, which beat the estimate of $1.99.
Revenue of $20,691,000,000 rose by 3.35% year over year, which beat the estimate of $19,440,000,000.
Guidance
Details Of The Call
Date: Apr 14, 2020
Time: 03:01 PM ET
Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ien78xmc
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $154.50
Company's 52-week low was at $109.16
Price action over last quarter: down 3.72%
Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson is the world's largest and most diverse healthcare company. Three divisions make up the firm: pharmaceutical, medical devices and diagnostics, and consumer. The drug and device groups represent close to 80% of sales and drive the majority of cash flows for the firm. The drug division focuses on the following therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neurology, pulmonary, cardiology, and metabolic diseases. The device segment focuses on orthopedics, surgery tools, vision care, and a few smaller areas. The last segment of consumer focuses on baby care, beauty, oral care, over-the-counter drugs, and women's health. Geographically, just over half of total revenue is generated in the United States.