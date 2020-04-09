Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For April 9, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 09, 2020 5:18am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For April 9, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Conn's Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $412.09 million before the opening bell. Conn's shares fell 0.2% to $4.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) reported that its video-on-demand service Disney+ had crossed 50 million subscribers globally. Disney shares gained 6.4% to $107.50 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) issued weak preliminary earnings forecast for the second quarter. Starbucks has withdrawn its outlook for FY 2020. The company had $2.5 billion of cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet at the end of the second-quarter. Starbucks shares fell 1.5% to $70.48 in the pre-market trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Analysts are expecting Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE: SJR) to have earned $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion in the latest quarter. Shaw Communications will release earnings after the markets close. Shaw Communications shares declined 0.7% to close at $16.27 on Wednesday.
  • Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) issued strong sales forecast for the first quarter. The company reported it sees preliminary Q1 sales of $94 million. Nautilus shares climbed 42.5% to $3.42 in the pre-market trading session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CONN + DIS)

Earnings Scheduled For April 9, 2020
Disney Shares Climb 7% As Video On Demand Service Crosses 50M Subscribers
Netflix, YouTube, Disney+: Which Video Streaming Platform Do Teens Watch The Most?
Wells Fargo Downgrades Disney, Says Company 'Will Evaluate The Dividend'
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 8, 2020
80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Guidance Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga