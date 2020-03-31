Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For March 31, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2020 4:36am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.
  • Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion.
  • BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $29.40 million.
  • Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE: CSU) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $109.38 million.
  • Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $133.47 million.
  • B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: BOSC) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $296.30 million.
  • Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share.
  • Landec Corporation (NASDAQ: LNDC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $153.00 million.
  • ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $403.95 million.
  • iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $56.21 million.
  • GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWGH) is estimated to post earnings for its fourth quarter.

