Earnings Scheduled For March 31, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.
- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $29.40 million.
- Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE: CSU) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $109.38 million.
- Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $133.47 million.
- B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: BOSC) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $296.30 million.
- Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share.
- Landec Corporation (NASDAQ: LNDC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $153.00 million.
- ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $403.95 million.
- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $56.21 million.
- GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWGH) is estimated to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets