5 Stocks To Watch For March 30, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ: CALM) to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $338.08 million before the opening bell. Cal-Maine shares rose 0.9% to $42.78 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: CALM) to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $338.08 million before the opening bell. Cal-Maine shares rose 0.9% to $42.78 in after-hours trading. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) reported that the U.S. FDA has issued Emergency Use Authorization for a diagnostic test for the COVID-19 that can deliver results within minutes. Abbott shares rose 2.2% to $76.21 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: ABT) reported that the U.S. FDA has issued Emergency Use Authorization for a diagnostic test for the COVID-19 that can deliver results within minutes. Abbott shares rose 2.2% to $76.21 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting RH (NYSE: RH) to have earned $3.59 per share on revenue of $708.87 million in the latest quarter. RH will release earnings after the markets close. RH shares rose 0.1% to $111.00 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor