5 Stocks To Watch For March 30, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ: CALM) to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $338.08 million before the opening bell. Cal-Maine shares rose 0.9% to $42.78 in after-hours trading.
- Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) reported that the U.S. FDA has issued Emergency Use Authorization for a diagnostic test for the COVID-19 that can deliver results within minutes. Abbott shares rose 2.2% to $76.21 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting RH (NYSE: RH) to have earned $3.59 per share on revenue of $708.87 million in the latest quarter. RH will release earnings after the markets close. RH shares rose 0.1% to $111.00 in after-hours trading.
- The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) reported that it is withdrawing FY20 guidance. Western Union shares dropped 4.9% to close at $19.74 on Friday.
- Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX) disclosed that the FDA has issued Emergency Use Authorization for its NxTAG®CoV Extended Panel to detect coronavirus. Luminex shares rose 0.3% to $27.00 in the after-hours trading session.
