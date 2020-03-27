Earnings Scheduled For March 27, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ: SCWX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $139.13 million.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $31.56 million.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $750 thousand.
- AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUTO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $29.87 million.
- TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $4.18 million.
- 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $12.82 million.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BDR) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
