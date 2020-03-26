Earnings Scheduled For March 26, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.48 per share on revenue of $369.84 million.
- Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WOR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $775.50 million.
- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.47 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion.
- Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $362.50 million.
- Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $865.46 million.
- Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $185 million.
- Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE: BITA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $2.5 billion.
- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.
- Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $2.08 billion.
- REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE: REX) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $955.79 million.
- Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $306.75 million.
- Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE: SAIC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.
- Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $112.06 million.
- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $251.86 million.
- Afya Limited (NASDAQ: AFYA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $221.87 million.
- The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ: STKS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $51.47 million.
- Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $2.93 billion.
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) is estimated to post a quarterly loss at $0.29 per share.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.07 million.
- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $1.59 per share on revenue of $160.00 thousand.
- One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $16.53 million.
