Recap: Enerpac Tool Group Q2 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 19, 2020 10:29am   Comments
Shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) dipped over 21% after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 52.63% over the past year to $0.09, which missed the estimate of $0.12.

Revenue of $133,386,000 lower by 50.94% year over year, which missed the estimate of $136,580,000.

Outlook

Q3 EPS expected between $0.08 and $0.15.

Q3 revenue expected between $133,000,000 and $140,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 19, 2020

Time: 01:05 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/atu/mediaframe/36116/indexl.html

Price Action

52-week high: $27.94

Company's 52-week low was at $14.74

Price action over last quarter: down 44.77%

Company Overview

Enerpac Tool Group Corp is a provider of high precision tools, controlled force products and solutions for precise heavy lifting. The company's products include Cylinders and Jacks, Pumps and Power Units, Bolting Tools, Presses, Pullers, Cutters, Portable Machine Tools, Workholding Tools, and Heavy Lifting Technology. Its products serve various vertical markets including Civil Construction, Oil & Gas, Industrial MRO, Manufacturing Tools, Mining, Aerospace, Rescue, Power Generation & Utility, Off-Highway Vehicle Repair, On-Highway Vehicle Repair, Paper/Wood, Military, and Steel & Metal.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

