Recap: Enerpac Tool Group Q2 Earnings
Shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) dipped over 21% after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 52.63% over the past year to $0.09, which missed the estimate of $0.12.
Revenue of $133,386,000 lower by 50.94% year over year, which missed the estimate of $136,580,000.
Outlook
Q3 EPS expected between $0.08 and $0.15.
Q3 revenue expected between $133,000,000 and $140,000,000.
Conference Call Details
Date: Mar 19, 2020
Time: 01:05 PM ET
Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/atu/mediaframe/36116/indexl.html
Price Action
52-week high: $27.94
Company's 52-week low was at $14.74
Price action over last quarter: down 44.77%
Company Overview
Enerpac Tool Group Corp is a provider of high precision tools, controlled force products and solutions for precise heavy lifting. The company's products include Cylinders and Jacks, Pumps and Power Units, Bolting Tools, Presses, Pullers, Cutters, Portable Machine Tools, Workholding Tools, and Heavy Lifting Technology. Its products serve various vertical markets including Civil Construction, Oil & Gas, Industrial MRO, Manufacturing Tools, Mining, Aerospace, Rescue, Power Generation & Utility, Off-Highway Vehicle Repair, On-Highway Vehicle Repair, Paper/Wood, Military, and Steel & Metal.