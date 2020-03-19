Market Overview

Recap: Global Eagle Enter Q4 Earnings
March 19, 2020 10:24am   Comments
Shares of Global Eagle Enter (NASDAQ:ENT) are trading lower after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 39.06% over the past year to ($0.39), which missed the estimate of ($0.34).

Revenue of $162,902,000 higher by 1.43% year over year, which missed the estimate of $165,050,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Q1 revenue expected between $157,000,000 and $157,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 19, 2020

Time: 01:04 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/y8w4e4mm

Technicals

52-week high: $1.80

52-week low: $0.06

Price action over last quarter: down 78.61%

Company Description

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets. The Connectivity segment provides satellite-based connectivity services to enterprise and government customers in the aviation, maritime, and land vertical markets. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

