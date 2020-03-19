Recap: Global Eagle Enter Q4 Earnings

Shares of Global Eagle Enter (NASDAQ:ENT) are trading lower after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 39.06% over the past year to ($0.39), which missed the estimate of ($0.34).

Revenue of $162,902,000 higher by 1.43% year over year, which missed the estimate of $165,050,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Q1 revenue expected between $157,000,000 and $157,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 19, 2020

Time: 01:04 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/y8w4e4mm

Technicals

52-week high: $1.80

52-week low: $0.06

Price action over last quarter: down 78.61%

Company Description

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets. The Connectivity segment provides satellite-based connectivity services to enterprise and government customers in the aviation, maritime, and land vertical markets. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.