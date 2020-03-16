FuelCell Energy: Q1 Earnings Insights
FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 11.11% over the past year to ($0.20), which missed the estimate of ($0.08).
Revenue of $16,264,000 less by 8.54% year over year, which beat the estimate of $14,910,000.
Looking Ahead
FuelCell Energy hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Q2 revenue expected between $50,000,000 and $60,000,000.
Details Of The Call
Date: Mar 16, 2020
Time: 08:01 AM ET
Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=&eventid=2152554&sessionid=1&key=35B0BD21D09458643706A47A3A3C6118®Tag=&sourcepage=register
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $3.00
Company's 52-week low was at $0.13
Price action over last quarter: down 34.66%
Company Overview
FuelCell Energy Inc is a fuel-cell power company. FuelCell designs manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services fuel-cell products, which efficiently convert chemical energy in fuels into electricity through a series of chemical reactions. It serves various industries such as Industrial, Wastewater treatment, Commercial and Hospitality, Data centers and Communications, Education and Healthcare, and others. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States followed by South Korea.
