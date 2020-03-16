FuelCell Energy: Q1 Earnings Insights

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 11.11% over the past year to ($0.20), which missed the estimate of ($0.08).

Revenue of $16,264,000 less by 8.54% year over year, which beat the estimate of $14,910,000.

Looking Ahead

FuelCell Energy hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Q2 revenue expected between $50,000,000 and $60,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 16, 2020

Time: 08:01 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=&eventid=2152554&sessionid=1&key=35B0BD21D09458643706A47A3A3C6118®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $3.00

Company's 52-week low was at $0.13

Price action over last quarter: down 34.66%

Company Overview

FuelCell Energy Inc is a fuel-cell power company. FuelCell designs manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services fuel-cell products, which efficiently convert chemical energy in fuels into electricity through a series of chemical reactions. It serves various industries such as Industrial, Wastewater treatment, Commercial and Hospitality, Data centers and Communications, Education and Healthcare, and others. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States followed by South Korea.