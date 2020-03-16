Consolidated Water Co: Q4 Earnings Insights

Consolidated Water Co (NASDAQ:CWCO) reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 10.00% year over year to $0.11, which missed the estimate of $0.14.

Revenue of $17,611,000 up by 12.26% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $17,100,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 16, 2020

Time: 01:00 PM ET

Webcast URL: http://ir.cwco.com/event

Price Action

52-week high: $18.83

52-week low was at $12.09

Price action over last quarter: down 2.43%

Company Description

Consolidated Water Co Ltd is active in the utility sector. It develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in areas where naturally occurring supplies of potable water are scarce or nonexistent. The company's operating segment includes Retail, Bulk water operations, Services operations, and Manufacturing operations. The Bulk segment generates the most revenues through the provision of bulk water under long-term contracts to the water and sewerage corporation of The Bahamas.