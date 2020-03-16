Recap: New Age Beverages Q4 Earnings

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 1200.00% over the past year to ($0.26), which missed the estimate of ($0.08).

Revenue of $59,225,000 rose by 323.16% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $66,200,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 16, 2020

Time: 01:00 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cnkktn36

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $6.69

52-week low: $1.23

Price action over last quarter: down 35.40%

Company Description

New Age Beverages Corp is beverage company. It is engaged in the development, marketing, sales and distribution of a portfolio of Ready-to-Drink (RTD). The company's target market is currently health-conscious consumers, who are individuals who are becoming more interested and better educated on what is included in their diets, causing them to shift away from options perceived as less healthy such as carbonated soft drinks or other high caloric beverages, and towards alternative beverages choices. It markets, sells, and distributes current brands including XingTea, XingEnergy, Aspen Pure, and Bucha Live Kombucha brands, and to develop new healthy functional beverage products. It operates in Morinda and New Age segments. The New Age segment accounts for majority revenue of the firm.