Recap: Harvest Capital Credit Q4 Earnings

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 20.83% year over year to $0.19, which were in line with the estimate of $0.19.

Revenue of $3,356,000 lower by 17.48% year over year, which missed the estimate of $3,700,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 13, 2020

Time: 12:04 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://harvestcapitalcredit.com/investors/

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $10.80

Company's 52-week low was at $4.56

Price action over last quarter: down 53.34%

Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corp is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It provides customized financing to small and mid-sized businesses located throughout North America. The company's product portfolio includes senior secured debt, unitranche term loans, junior secured term loans, subordinated debt etc. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation mainly by making direct investments in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt and minority equity investments in privately held U.S. small and mid-sized companies.