Recap: Genesco Q4 Earnings

Shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) moved higher by 3.87% to $24.97 after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

• Earnings per share were up 41.74% year over year to $3.09, which beat the estimate of $2.75.

• Revenue of $677,579,000 higher by 0.31% year over year, which missed the estimate of $680,430,000.

Looking Ahead

• Q1 EPS expected to be between $4.90 and $4.80.

• Q1 revenue expected between $2,263,000,000 and $2,329,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

• Date: Mar 12, 2020

• Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6ta5r5mm

Price Action

• 52-week high was at $53.20

• 52-week low was at $23.97

• Price action over last quarter: Up 51.01%

Company Description

Genesco Inc sells footwear, headwear, sports apparel, and accessories. The company has four reportable segments namely Journeys Group, derives maximum revenue which comprised of Journeys, Journeys Kidz and Little Burgundy retail footwear chains, e-commerce operations, and catalog. Its Schuh Group, comprised of the Schuh retail footwear chain and e-commerce operations. The Johnston & Murphy Group, comprised of Johnston & Murphy retail operations, e-commerce operations and catalog and wholesale distribution of products under the Johnston & Murphy and H.S. Trask brands. Licensed Brands, comprised of Dockers Footwear, under a license from Levi Strauss & Company.