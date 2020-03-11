Market Overview

Vera Bradley: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 11, 2020 1:34pm   Comments
Shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) moved higher by 8.45% to $5.85 after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

• Earnings per share were up 27.27% over the past year to $0.42, which missed the estimate of $0.52.

• Revenue of $156,923,000 rose by 32.77% year over year, which missed the estimate of $160,400,000.

Guidance

• QFull year 20201 revenue expected to be between $555,000,000 and $585,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

• Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nartha39

Price Action

• 52-week high: $14.51

• 52-week low was at $6.17

• Price action over last quarter: Up 46.96%

Company Description

Vera Bradley Inc designs women's handbags, travel items, and accessories. Each category comprises a substantial component of total sales, with the bags category comprising the most. Most of the company's sales are made directly to customers through Vera Bradley's retail stores and e-commerce sites. The company also has a substantial wholesale business selling to specialty retail and department stores. Almost all company sales are in the United States. Vera Bradley uses third-party manufacturers in Asia to produce its product, and the company distributes the product through its distribution center in Indiana.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

