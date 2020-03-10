GP Strategies: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) spiked 8.26% to $8.91 after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

• Earnings per share increased 109.09% over the past year to $0.23, which in line with the estimate.

• Revenue of $155,399,000 rose by 16.95% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $146,490,000.

Conference Call Details

• Date: Mar 10, 2020

• Time: 06:03 AM ET

• Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/gpx/mediaframe/36156/indexr.html

Price Action

• 52-week high: $16.68

• 52-week low was at $7.96

• Price action over last quarter: Up 28.43%

Company Overview

GP Strategies Corp provides training, e-Learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. The company serves companies in the automotive, financial services and insurance, steel, oil and gas, power, chemical, electronics and technology, manufacturing, software, retail, healthcare, education, and food and beverage industries, as well as government agencies. Its training offerings include content and curriculum development, e-Learning, learning and training outsourcing, and documentation development.