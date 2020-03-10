Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GP Strategies: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 10, 2020 1:57pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) spiked 8.26% to $8.91 after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

• Earnings per share increased 109.09% over the past year to $0.23, which in line with the estimate.

• Revenue of $155,399,000 rose by 16.95% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $146,490,000.

Conference Call Details

• Date: Mar 10, 2020

• Time: 06:03 AM ET

• Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/gpx/mediaframe/36156/indexr.html

Price Action

• 52-week high: $16.68

• 52-week low was at $7.96

• Price action over last quarter: Up 28.43%

Company Overview

GP Strategies Corp provides training, e-Learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. The company serves companies in the automotive, financial services and insurance, steel, oil and gas, power, chemical, electronics and technology, manufacturing, software, retail, healthcare, education, and food and beverage industries, as well as government agencies. Its training offerings include content and curriculum development, e-Learning, learning and training outsourcing, and documentation development.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GPX)

82 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Earnings Scheduled For March 10, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga