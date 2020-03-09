Vail Resorts: Q2 Earnings Insights

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) reported Q2 results after Monday's close.

Quarterly Results

• Earnings per share were up 0.40% year over year to $5.04, which missed the estimate of $5.46.

• Revenue of $924,638,000 up by 8.83% year over year, which missed the estimate of $953,910,000.

Conference Call Details

• Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9w9dp4ru

Recent Stock Performance

• 52-week high: $255.37

• 52-week low was at $187.50

• Price action over last quarter: Up 21.29%

Company Description

Vail Resorts Inc is a resorts and casinos company that operates mountain resorts and ski areas. The company has three business segments that include Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates numerous ski resort properties that offer a variety of winter and summer activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, hiking, and mountain biking. The Lodging segment owns and operates hotels and condominiums. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, and leases real estate, typically near its other properties. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue within the United States.