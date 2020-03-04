5 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Ping Identity (NASDAQ: PING) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.
Losers
- Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q1 and FY21 sales guidance below estimates.
- Zoom Video Communications (NYSE: ZM) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
