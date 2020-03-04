Market Overview

5 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session

Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2020 4:45pm   Comments
Gainers

  • American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Ping Identity (NASDAQ: PING) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.

Losers

