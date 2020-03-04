Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Marvell Technology Reports Q4 Earnings Beat, Shares Higher
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 04, 2020 4:15pm   Comments
Share:
Marvell Technology Reports Q4 Earnings Beat, Shares Higher

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ: MRVL) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results.

The company reported fourth-quarter earnings of 17 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 16 cents by 6.25%. This is a 32% decrease over earnings of 25 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $717.671 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $712.95 million by 0.66%. This is a 3.64% decrease over sales of $744.799 million the same period last year.

Marvell sees first-quarter adjusted EPS at 11-17 cents versus the 13-cent estimate, sales $680 million versus the $674.8 million estimate.

Marvell shares were trading up 11.7% at $25.25 in Wednesday's after-hours session. The stock has a 52-week high of $28.86 and a 52-week low of $18.08.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRVL)

Earnings Scheduled For March 4, 2020
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
26 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 11, 2020
No Fear Friday: PreMarket Prep Recap For Feb. 7, 2020
7 Semiconductor Stocks To Buy On Coronavirus Weakness
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance After-Hours Center

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each dayâ€™s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga