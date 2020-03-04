Qumu: Q4 Earnings Insights

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) reported Q4 results on Wednesday afternoon.

Quarterly Results

Earnings fell 240% over the past year to a loss of $0.17 per share, which missed the analyst estimate by 3 cents.

Revenue of $6,228,000 lower by 9.78% year over year, which missed the estimate of $6,280,000.

Outlook

Q1 revenue expected to be between $25,400,000 and $25,400,000, versus the analyst estimate of $27,260,000.

Conference Call Details

Technicals

52-week high was at $4.78

52-week low was at $1.58

Price action over last quarter: down 43.49%

Company Description

Qumu Corp is an enterprise video content management software company. It is engaged in providing tools businesses needs to create, manage, secure, deliver and measure their videos. It operates through the enterprise video content management software business segment. Its video content management software solutions allow organizations to create, capture, organize and deliver content across the extended enterprise to a range of endpoints, including mobile devices and thin clients.