Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Campbell Soup Reports Q2 Earnings Beat, Raises Guidance
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 04, 2020 7:46am   Comments
Share:
Campbell Soup Reports Q2 Earnings Beat, Raises Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB) reported adjusted second-quarter earnings of 72 cents per share on Wednesday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 66 cents by 9.09%. This is a 6.49% decrease over earnings of 77 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $2.16 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.15 billion by 0.47%. This is a 20.38% decrease over sales of $2.713 billion the same period last year.

Campbell Soup raised fiscal year 2020 adjusted EPS guidance from $2.50-$2.55 to $2.55-$2.60 versus the $2.53 estimate.

"I am pleased that we delivered another high-quality quarter with organic sales, and adjusted gross margin, EBIT and earnings, growing in-line with or above our expectations,” said Mark Clouse, Campbell's CEO. “Additionally, I am very pleased with our successful deleveraging in the quarter, resulting in a much-improved leverage ratio. Given the momentum of the business and lower adjusted interest expense from our debt reduction, we are able to make important incremental investments in the business in the second half while increasing adjusted EPS guidance for the year."

Campbell Soup shares were trading up 2.13% at $48.90 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $49.56 and a 52-week low of $35.03.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CPB)

10 Stocks To Watch For March 4, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For March 4, 2020
Campbell Soup Q2 Earnings Preview
Q4 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga