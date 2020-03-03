Target Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings

Target (NYSE: TGT) reported quarterly earnings of $1.69 per share on Tuesday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.66 by 1.81%. This is a 10.46% increase over earnings of $1.53 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $23.398 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $23.49 billion by 0.39%. This is a 1.83% increase over sales of $22.977 billion the same period last year. Target reports fourth-quarter comps are up 1.5% year-over-year.

See Also: Here's How Much Investing $100 In Target Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today

Target sees first-quarter adjusted EPS $1.55-$1.75 versus the $1.66 estimate. The company sees fiscal year 2020 adjusted EPS $6.70-$7.

Target shares were trading down 1.48% at $107.45 in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $130.24 and a 52-week low of $70.03.

Photo by Mike Kalasnik/Wikimedia.