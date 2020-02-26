Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Office Depot Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 26, 2020 8:23am   Comments
Share:

Office Depot (NASDAQ: ODP) reported fourth-quarter earnings of 12 cents per share on Wednesday. This is a 33.33% increase over earnings of 9 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $2.5 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.62 billion by 4.58%. This is a 6.37% decrease over sales of $2.67 billion the same period last year.

Office Depot sees fiscal year 2020 sales ~$10.5 billion versus the $10.46 billion estimate.

"Our business acceleration program continued to exceed expectations, streamlining our operations and positioning us to invest in additional growth opportunities in the coming year,” said Gerry Smith, CEO of Office Depot. “Profit margins were up in all three divisions in the quarter, driving a 10% increase in adjusted operating income in the fourth quarter, and a 2% increase for the year. As a B2B-focused company, we strengthened our platform and built a more robust pipeline for profitable growth in our business solutions and CompuCom divisions."

Office Depot shares were up 6% at $2.51 in Wednesday's after-hours session. The stock has a 52-week range between $3,82 and $1.23.

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ODP)

22 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
95 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
71 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga