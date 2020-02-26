Wendy's Reports Q4 Sales Beat

Wendy's (NASDAQ: WEN) reported fourth-quarter earnings of 8 cents per share on Wednesday, which met the analyst consensus estimate. This is a 50% decrease over earnings of 16 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $427.2 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $424.53 million by 0.63%. This is a 7.39% increase over sales of $397.82 million the same period last year.

Wendy's sees fiscal year 2020 adjusted EPS 60-62 cents versus the 65 cents estimate.

"We delivered a very strong year of sales growth and have laid the foundation in 2019 to set the Wendy's® brand up for future success," said Todd Penegor CEO Wendy's. "We have momentum in our business as evidenced by our accelerating sales growth in the second half of the year, which sets us up well going into 2020. Our focus remains on efficient, accelerated growth behind our three major growth pillars: entering the breakfast daypart, growing our digital business, and expanding our International footprint."

Wendy's shares were trading down 1% at $22.73 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $24.04 and a 52-week low of $16.25.