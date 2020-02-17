Freight Market Pulse Weekend Wrap

Every FreightWaves article is designed to assist our readers in becoming the most informed professionals in the transportation and logistics industry. These articles may have flown under your radar this week. We consider them essential reading.

Despite AB5 pause, California team drivers continue ‘truck-friendly' relocation search – California natives Jeff and Elyse Fink are still planning to relocate, but say a federal judge's pause on the new sweeping labor law, AB5, that was set to take effect in January, has given them a little more time to plan their exit strategy.

Volumes flat as trucking fundamentals wane – The Outbound Tender Volume Index (OTVI.USA) has continued its horizontal trajectory below its March 2018 starting point of 10,000 since it recovered from its New Year's trough.

Are electric powertrains the future of commercial vehicles? – The clout of electric powertrains is growing within the commercial freight mobility space, as economies of scale and market demand are helping the electric vehicle (EV) segment drop equipment costs to levels comparable to that of conventional powertrains.

Redwood Logistics partners with Transflo to expand carrier pool, market visibility – Redwood Logistics has entered into a strategic partnership with telematics and process automation provider Transflo, with the companies integrating their platforms to widen their customers' ability to find new capacity, while increasing visibility.

TFI plans to list on NYSE in 6 million-share US offering – Proceeds could give Canada's largest transportation company more firepower to pursue acquisitions as it prepares to make a big leap into capital markets south of the border.

Profit drivers: The metrics that matter to fleet executives – Truck profitability is the goal of all carriers, but how they get there varies as much as the operations themselves.

After a solid quarter at XPO, the question is being asked: why does this company need to be broken up? – XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) posted fourth-quarter earnings that in a tough freight market can't be viewed as anything but positive.

PAM Transportation CEO discusses plans after acquiring Celadon's Laredo terminal – PAM Transportation CEO Daniel H. Cushman told FreightWaves during an interview Tuesday that his company's trucking service to Mexico is "busting at the seams."

New trucks, used trucks and trailers all suffering from the same affliction – In wake of record highs, orders and sales have plummeted during inventory "rebalancing."

ELDs are drag on Trimble's fourth-quarter earnings – ELDs are proving to be a headwind at Trimble.

