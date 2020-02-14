8 Stocks To Watch For February 14, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects AstraZeneca plc (NYSE: AZN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $6.75 billion before the opening bell. AstraZeneca shares gained 2.6% to $50.59 in after-hours trading.
- Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company added $250 million to its buyback and named David Schwarzbach as its new CFO. Yelp shares dipped 6% to $34.30 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL) to have earned $0.39 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion in the latest quarter. Newell Brands will release earnings before the markets open. Newell Brands shares rose 0.2% to $19.56 in after-hours trading.
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. NVIDIA shares climbed 5.2% to $284.85 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Before the markets open, Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $535.75 million. Portland General Electric shares gained 2.2% to close at $62.34 on Thursday.
- Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Expedia shares surged 10.6% to $122.28 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect PPL Corp (NYSE: PPL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion before the opening bell. PPL shares slipped 0.2% to $36.21 in after-hours trading.
- Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) reported better-than-expected Q4 sales. The company also issued strong Q1 and FY20 sales guidance. Roku shares climbed 6.3% to $147.87 in the after-hours trading session.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.