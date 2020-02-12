Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Has Chinese Trade Been Effectively Halted Until At Least April?
FreightWaves  
February 12, 2020 9:18am   Comments
Share:
Has Chinese Trade Been Effectively Halted Until At Least April?

We discuss how the coronavirus is affecting freight flows from China with special guest Lori Ann LaRocco from CNBC.

Earnings season is also in full swing, and it looks like XPO (NYSE: XPO) has taken more than a few steps toward its ultimate breakup.
Then, it's off to the battle between the Tesla Cybertruck and the Nikola Badger, as the companies' founders continue to troll each other in the main event trolling match.

A special thanks as always to our research partner for the podcast, CarrierDirect.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: Earnings News Health Care Commodities Legal Global Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles (XPO)

After A Solid Quarter At XPO, The Question Is Being Asked: Why Does This Company Need To Be Broken Up?
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
XPO's Core LTL Segment Posts A Solid Quarter As Reorganization Looms
36 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
20 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
XPO Logistics Q4 Earnings Outlook
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga