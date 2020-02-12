Has Chinese Trade Been Effectively Halted Until At Least April?

We discuss how the coronavirus is affecting freight flows from China with special guest Lori Ann LaRocco from CNBC.

Earnings season is also in full swing, and it looks like XPO (NYSE: XPO) has taken more than a few steps toward its ultimate breakup.

Then, it's off to the battle between the Tesla Cybertruck and the Nikola Badger, as the companies' founders continue to troll each other in the main event trolling match.

A special thanks as always to our research partner for the podcast, CarrierDirect.

