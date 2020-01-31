Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Illinois Tool Works: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 31, 2020 12:21pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) decreased 0.17% to $177.64 after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

  • Earnings per share increased 2.73% over the past year to $1.88, which beat the estimate of $1.85.
  • Revenue of $3,469,000,000 lower by 3.10% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,460,000,000.

Outlook

  • Q1 EPS expected to be between $7.65 and $7.98, versus the analyst estimate of $7.98.
  • Q1 revenue expected to be between $13,800,000,000 and $14,100,000,000, versus the analyst estimate of $14,150,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Technicals

  • 52-week high: $182.34
  • 52-week low: $130.00
  • Price action over last quarter: Up 5.77%

Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works is a diversified global manufacturer that produces specialized industrial equipment, consumables, and related services. The firm operates 87 global divisions through seven distinct operating segments: automotive OEM, construction products, food equipment, specialty products, test/measurement and electronics, polymers and fluids, and welding. About half of its revenue comes from its operations in North America, with the remainder originating from international markets. ITW takes a bottom-up and decentralized approach to portfolio management, with the exception that each segment must apply its 80/20 operating process modeled on the Pareto principle.

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ITW)

Earnings Scheduled For January 31, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga