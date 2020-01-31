Illinois Tool Works: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) decreased 0.17% to $177.64 after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 2.73% over the past year to $1.88, which beat the estimate of $1.85.

Revenue of $3,469,000,000 lower by 3.10% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,460,000,000.

Outlook

Q1 EPS expected to be between $7.65 and $7.98, versus the analyst estimate of $7.98.

Q1 revenue expected to be between $13,800,000,000 and $14,100,000,000, versus the analyst estimate of $14,150,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Technicals

52-week high: $182.34

52-week low: $130.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.77%

Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works is a diversified global manufacturer that produces specialized industrial equipment, consumables, and related services. The firm operates 87 global divisions through seven distinct operating segments: automotive OEM, construction products, food equipment, specialty products, test/measurement and electronics, polymers and fluids, and welding. About half of its revenue comes from its operations in North America, with the remainder originating from international markets. ITW takes a bottom-up and decentralized approach to portfolio management, with the exception that each segment must apply its 80/20 operating process modeled on the Pareto principle.