Illinois Tool Works: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) decreased 0.17% to $177.64 after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
- Earnings per share increased 2.73% over the past year to $1.88, which beat the estimate of $1.85.
- Revenue of $3,469,000,000 lower by 3.10% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,460,000,000.
Outlook
- Q1 EPS expected to be between $7.65 and $7.98, versus the analyst estimate of $7.98.
- Q1 revenue expected to be between $13,800,000,000 and $14,100,000,000, versus the analyst estimate of $14,150,000,000.
Details Of The Call
Technicals
- 52-week high: $182.34
- 52-week low: $130.00
- Price action over last quarter: Up 5.77%
Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works is a diversified global manufacturer that produces specialized industrial equipment, consumables, and related services. The firm operates 87 global divisions through seven distinct operating segments: automotive OEM, construction products, food equipment, specialty products, test/measurement and electronics, polymers and fluids, and welding. About half of its revenue comes from its operations in North America, with the remainder originating from international markets. ITW takes a bottom-up and decentralized approach to portfolio management, with the exception that each segment must apply its 80/20 operating process modeled on the Pareto principle.
