Chevron: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Chevron (NYSE: CVX) fell 2.28% to $108.85 after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 23.59% year over year to $1.49, which beat the estimate of $1.45.

Revenue of $36,350,000,000 lower by 14.17% year over year, which missed the estimate of $39,250,000,000.

Guidance

No earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high was at $127.34

52-week low: $109.06

Price action over last quarter: down 5.11%

Company Overview

Chevron is an integrated energy company with exploration, production, and refining operations worldwide. Chevron is the second-largest oil company in the United States with production of 3.0 million of barrels of oil equivalent a day, including 7.2 million cubic feet a day of natural gas and 1.8 million of barrels of liquids a day. Production activities take place in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Its refineries are in the United States, South Africa, and Asia for total refining capacity of 1.6 million barrels of oil a day. Proven reserves at year-end 2018 stood at 12.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent, including 6.8 billion barrels of liquids and 31.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.