Recap: Colgate-Palmolive Q4 Earnings

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) rose 5.82% to $73.56 after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 1.35% over the past year to $0.73, which beat the estimate of $0.72.

Revenue of $4,015,000,000 higher by 5.35% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,930,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Price Action

52-week high: $76.41

52-week low was at $63.44

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.06%

Company Overview

Since its founding in 1806, Colgate-Palmolive has grown to become a leading global consumer product company. In addition to its namesake oral care line, the firm manufactures shampoos, shower gels, deodorants, and home care products that are sold in over 200 countries around the world (international sales account for about 70% of its consolidated total, including approximately 50% from emerging regions). It also owns specialty pet food maker Hill's, which sells its products through veterinarians and specialty pet retailers.