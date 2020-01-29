Market Overview

Recap: Canadian Pacific Railway Q4 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 29, 2020 2:50pm   Comments
Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) moved higher by 1.52% to $265.19 after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

  • Earnings per share rose 6.07% year over year to $3.67, which beat the estimate of $3.52.
  • Revenue of $1,593,000,000 higher by 4.46% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,520,000,000.

Guidance

  • Q1 EPS expected to be between $10.66 and $10.42, versus the analyst estimate of $10.42.

Conference Call

Technicals

  • 52-week high: $267.63
  • 52-week low was at $195.34
  • Price action over last quarter: Up 21.74%

Company Overview

Canadian Pacific is a CAD 7.3 billion railroad operating on 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and in the Midwestern and Northeastern United States; it is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. During 2018, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (17%) coal (9%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandize.

