Recap: Canadian Pacific Railway Q4 Earnings
Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) moved higher by 1.52% to $265.19 after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
- Earnings per share rose 6.07% year over year to $3.67, which beat the estimate of $3.52.
- Revenue of $1,593,000,000 higher by 4.46% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,520,000,000.
Guidance
- Q1 EPS expected to be between $10.66 and $10.42, versus the analyst estimate of $10.42.
Conference Call
- Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.cpr.ca%2Fevents%2Fdefault.aspx%3Fsection%3DUpcoming&eventid=2121694&sessionid=1&key=B8CB7B1BC7879287B677EA3336567A37®Tag=&sourcepage=register
Technicals
- 52-week high: $267.63
- 52-week low was at $195.34
- Price action over last quarter: Up 21.74%
Company Overview
Canadian Pacific is a CAD 7.3 billion railroad operating on 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and in the Midwestern and Northeastern United States; it is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. During 2018, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (17%) coal (9%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandize.
