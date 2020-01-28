Market Overview

8 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session

Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2020 5:10pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ: MXIM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
  • MACOM Technology (NASDAQ: MTSI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 sales guidance above estimates.
  • BioPharmX (NYSE: BPMX) shares are trading higher after the company and Timber Pharmaceuticals announced entry into a merger agreement.
  • Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNAT) shares are trading higher after the company and Histogen entered into a definitive merger agreement.

Losers

  • Cerus (NASDAQ: CERS) shares are trading lower after the company announced a public offering of 7.5 million shares of common stock.
  • eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q1 sales guidance under analyst estimates.
  • Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 sales results. The company also issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

