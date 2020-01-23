Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Union Pacific Fourth-Quarter Net Profit Slips 10%
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
January 23, 2020 11:23am   Comments
Share:
Union Pacific Fourth-Quarter Net Profit Slips 10%

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP)'s fourth-quarter net profit dipped 10% amid a drop in operating revenue.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $1.44 billion, or $2.02/diluted share, compared with $1.55 billion, or $2.12/diluted share. Operating revenue in the fourth quarter was $5.2 billion, a 9% drop from the same period in 2018. 

A chart showing the financial results of the fourth quarter of 2019.

Source: Union Pacific

Fourth-quarter operating revenue slipped amid fewer shipments of agricultural, premium (including intermodal) and energy products, although industrial volumes were flat, Union Pacific (UP) said Thursday. Freight revenue dipped 10% to $4.89 billion amid lower volumes and a decreased fuel surcharge revenue.

Although revenue was down, operating expenses also fell in the fourth quarter. Operating expenses totaled $3.11 billion, a 12% decline from the fourth quarter of 2018.

Source: Union Pacific

The dip in operating expenses contributed to UP reaching an operating ratio of less than 60% in the third consecutive quarter. Fourth-quarter operating ratio was 59.7%, compared with 61.6% in the fourth quarter of 2018. Operating ratio — a measure of a company's financial health — can be calculated by dividing operating expenses by revenue.

Service metrics also improved in the fourth quarter, with freight car velocity up 5% to 220 daily miles/car, train speed up 1% to 26.2 miles per hour and terminal dwell down 13% to 23.3 hours. Terminal dwell is the amount of time a train stays at a terminal. 

Source: Union Pacific

 

Rail 2019 Value 2018 Value Y/Y Gross Change Y/Y % Change
Freight revenue (in millions) $4,851.0 $5,387.0 ($536.0) -9.9%
Carloads (000s) 1,993 2,242 -249 -11.1%
Revenue per carload $2,435 $2,403 $32 1.3%
Gross ton miles (in millions) 200,801.0 230,537.0 -29,736 -12.9%
Revenue per ton mile (in millions) $99,932 $115,608 -$15,676 -13.6%
Employee counts 34563 41696 -7,133 -17.1%
Train velocity (mph) 26.2 26 0 0.8%
Dwell time (hours) 23.3 26.9 -4 -13.4%
OR% 59.7% 61.6% -1.9% -3.1%
EPS $2.02 $2.12 -$0.10 -4.7%

Image by Pit Karges from Pixabay

Posted-In: Q4 Earnings Railroads Industry Union Pacific CorporationEarnings News General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles (UNP)

Texas Instruments And Procter & Gamble Results Front And Center, But So Is Asian Virus
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Flat Ahead Of Earnings
12 Stocks To Watch For January 23, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For January 23, 2020
Freight Transportation Stakeholders Grapple With Big Uncertainties
Coronavirus Outbreak, IMF Forecast, Impeachment Trial Weigh On Investor Sentiment
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga