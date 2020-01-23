Union Pacific Fourth-Quarter Net Profit Slips 10%
Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP)'s fourth-quarter net profit dipped 10% amid a drop in operating revenue.
Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $1.44 billion, or $2.02/diluted share, compared with $1.55 billion, or $2.12/diluted share. Operating revenue in the fourth quarter was $5.2 billion, a 9% drop from the same period in 2018.
Source: Union Pacific
Fourth-quarter operating revenue slipped amid fewer shipments of agricultural, premium (including intermodal) and energy products, although industrial volumes were flat, Union Pacific (UP) said Thursday. Freight revenue dipped 10% to $4.89 billion amid lower volumes and a decreased fuel surcharge revenue.
Although revenue was down, operating expenses also fell in the fourth quarter. Operating expenses totaled $3.11 billion, a 12% decline from the fourth quarter of 2018.
Source: Union Pacific
The dip in operating expenses contributed to UP reaching an operating ratio of less than 60% in the third consecutive quarter. Fourth-quarter operating ratio was 59.7%, compared with 61.6% in the fourth quarter of 2018. Operating ratio — a measure of a company's financial health — can be calculated by dividing operating expenses by revenue.
Service metrics also improved in the fourth quarter, with freight car velocity up 5% to 220 daily miles/car, train speed up 1% to 26.2 miles per hour and terminal dwell down 13% to 23.3 hours. Terminal dwell is the amount of time a train stays at a terminal.
Source: Union Pacific
|Rail
|2019 Value
|2018 Value
|Y/Y Gross Change
|Y/Y % Change
|Freight revenue (in millions)
|$4,851.0
|$5,387.0
|($536.0)
|-9.9%
|Carloads (000s)
|1,993
|2,242
|-249
|-11.1%
|Revenue per carload
|$2,435
|$2,403
|$32
|1.3%
|Gross ton miles (in millions)
|200,801.0
|230,537.0
|-29,736
|-12.9%
|Revenue per ton mile (in millions)
|$99,932
|$115,608
|-$15,676
|-13.6%
|Employee counts
|34563
|41696
|-7,133
|-17.1%
|Train velocity (mph)
|26.2
|26
|0
|0.8%
|Dwell time (hours)
|23.3
|26.9
|-4
|-13.4%
|OR%
|59.7%
|61.6%
|-1.9%
|-3.1%
|EPS
|$2.02
|$2.12
|-$0.10
|-4.7%
Image by Pit Karges from Pixabay
Posted-In: Q4 Earnings Railroads Industry Union Pacific CorporationEarnings News General