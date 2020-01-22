Rob Moseley is an attorney at Moseley Marciniak in South Carolina. He's defends trucking companies in the courtroom, and he's watched as verdicts against trucking companies have been soaring. Is this a sudden shift or just another period in a cycle? And how should trucking companies deal with it? Host John Kingston talks to Rob on the Drilling Deep podcast and also gives us the good news for truckers: There's lots of diesel out there, and concerns about a price spike can be put to rest for now.

Image by Ely Penner from Pixabay