7 Stocks To Watch For January 16, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $9.78 billion before the opening bell. Morgan Stanley shares fell 0.2% to $52.85 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) to post quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $2.94 billion after the closing bell. CSX shares gained 0.5% to $75.39 in after-hours trading.

Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) reported weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter results. The company said it expects lower quarterly results in the bauxite segment due to lower pricing and seasonally lower volumes. Alcoa shares dropped 3.4% to $19.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the opening bell, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon shares slipped 0.4% to $50.50 in after-hours trading.

