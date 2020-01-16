Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

7 Stocks To Watch For January 16, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 16, 2020 4:31am   Comments
Share:
7 Stocks To Watch For January 16, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $9.78 billion before the opening bell. Morgan Stanley shares fell 0.2% to $52.85 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) to post quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $2.94 billion after the closing bell. CSX shares gained 0.5% to $75.39 in after-hours trading.
  • Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) reported weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter results. The company said it expects lower quarterly results in the bauxite segment due to lower pricing and seasonally lower volumes. Alcoa shares dropped 3.4% to $19.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the opening bell, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon shares slipped 0.4% to $50.50 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Analysts are expecting PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) to have earned $1.34 per share on revenue of $3.68 billion in the latest quarter. PPG will release earnings before the markets open. PPG shares gained 0.1% to $130.85 in after-hours trading.
  • Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ: GWRS) announced a public offering of common stock with no disclosed size. Global Water Resources shares dropped 4.2% to $12.30 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $2.59 billion before the opening bell. Charles Schwab shares declined 1.2% to close at $47.12 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AA + BK)

Earnings Scheduled For January 16, 2020
Alcoa Reports Q4 Earnings Miss
8 Stocks To Watch For January 15, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For January 15, 2020
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Tumble Following Airstrike In Baghdad
4 Stocks To Watch For January 3, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga