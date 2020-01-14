Market Overview

JPMorgan Chase Trades Higher On Q4 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 14, 2020 7:42am   Comments
JPMorgan Chase Trades Higher On Q4 Earnings Beat

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) shares are trading higher after the company reported a fourth-quarter earnings beat.

JPMorgan reported earnings of $2.57 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.35 by 9.36%. This is a 29.8% increase over earnings of $1.98 per share from the same period last year.

See Also: Here's How Much Investing $100 In JPMorgan Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today

The company reported fourth-quarterly sales of $28.3 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $27.96 billion by 1.22%. This is a 5.58% increase over sales of $26.804 billion the same period last year.

JPMorgan Chase's stock was trading up 1.64% to $139.45 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $141.10 and a 52-week low of $98.09.

