3 Stocks On The Move In The New Year

Here are three stocks on the move and looking poised to continue higher.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) jumped 90 cents to $20.10 on 2.1 million shares Tuesday. The move, on nearly double its average volume, came on no news from the low power programmable provider. The stock has been in a sideways consolidation since August after a huge 8-month run-up from under $6 to over $21, and appears poised to run again. Watch for a break through the current trend line, which could lead to $27.

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) popped 70 cents to $13.36 on 4.5 million shares Tuesday. On Monday the producer of glass containers announced its wholly owned subsidiary filed Chapter 11 to resolve asbestos-related claims. The stock has been steadily climbing from below $9 in November, and this week's breakout took it above key lateral resistance. Watch for a move next to test the gap just under $15 from late July's drop.

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) advanced $1.90 to $41.04 on 4.3 million shares Tuesday, continuing the rally from Monday. Oprah Winfrey, who is a major shareholder in the weight management services company, kicked off her nine-arena tour this past weekend, called "Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus," presented with the company. The stock has bounced off the bottom of its ascending channel, and is now approaching lateral resistance at $44.25. A move through there could accelerate the stock to $54.

