Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

3 Stocks On The Move In The New Year

Harry Boxer - TheTechTrader.com  
January 08, 2020 12:32pm   Comments
Share:
3 Stocks On The Move In The New Year

Here are three stocks on the move and looking poised to continue higher.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) jumped 90 cents to $20.10 on 2.1 million shares Tuesday. The move, on nearly double its average volume, came on no news from the low power programmable provider. The stock has been in a sideways consolidation since August after a huge 8-month run-up from under $6 to over $21, and appears poised to run again.  Watch for a break through the current trend line, which could lead to $27.

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) popped 70 cents to $13.36 on 4.5 million shares Tuesday. On Monday the producer of glass containers announced its wholly owned subsidiary filed Chapter 11 to resolve asbestos-related claims. The stock has been steadily climbing from below $9 in November, and this week's breakout took it above key lateral resistance. Watch for a move next to test the gap just under $15 from late July's drop.

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) advanced $1.90 to $41.04 on 4.3 million shares Tuesday, continuing the rally from Monday. Oprah Winfrey, who is a major shareholder in the weight management services company, kicked off her nine-arena tour this past weekend, called "Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus," presented with the company. The stock has bounced off the bottom of its ascending channel, and is now approaching lateral resistance at $44.25. A move through there could accelerate the stock to $54.

See Harry's video chart analysis on these stocks.

No holdings.

Harry Boxer is founder of TheTechTrader.com, a live trading room featuring his stock picks, technical market analysis, and live chart presentations.

Image by Pexels from Pixabay

Posted-In: Lattice Semiconductor stocks TheTechTrader Weight WatchersEarnings News Guidance General

 

Related Articles (LSCC + OI)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 7, 2020
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
30 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
10 Worst Performing S&P 500 Stocks Of 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 10, 2019
25 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga