8 Stocks To Watch For January 8, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $34.58 billion before the opening bell. Walgreens shares fell 0.8% to $58.80 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $2.85 billion after the closing bell. Bed Bath & Beyond shares fell 3.7% to $16.21 in after-hours trading.
- RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) reported a common stock offering. The size of the offering was not disclosed. RADA shares fell 9% to $5.73 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) to have earned $1.9 per share on revenue of $6.58 billion in the latest quarter. Lennar will release earnings before the markets open. Lennar shares fell 2% to $56.02 in after-hours trading.
- Before the markets open, Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE: GBX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $748.17 million. Greenbrier shares rose 0.3% to close at $31.25 on Tuesday.
- A10 Networks Inc (NYSE: ATEN) raised its Q4 sales guidance from $55 million-$59 million, to $59 million-$60 million. A10 Networks shares gained 6% to $7.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion before the opening bell. Constellation shares gained 0.7% to $184.80 in after-hours trading.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: APLS) reported a 7 million share common stock offering. Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares dropped 4.9% to $36.85 in the after-hours trading session.
