HERE Mobility Grows 150% Year-On-Year

HERE Mobility, the European-based mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) marketplace, announced that it now collaborates with over 700 mobility supply and demand partners across the world, culminating in a 150% year-over-year growth in 2019. The company runs the world's first neutral, open marketplace; it democratizes access to mobility across a variety of services, helping stakeholders increase visibility, understand data, and track vehicle movement – all in real-time.

"With rising traffic congestion and increasing urbanization worldwide, we expect the sustainable mobility market and demand for our solution to grow substantially, as more and more businesses and consumers look to greener and more efficient transportation options," said Liad Itzhak, senior vice president and head of HERE Mobility. "HERE Mobility saved more than 1 million unnecessarily driven kilometers in 2019, and we look forward to saving many more in the coming years."

Launched at the Consumer Electronics Show 2018 in Las Vegas, HERE Mobility's rise has been meteoric, largely due to an explosion in the interest shown by mobility market stakeholders to push sustainability into their practices. This, Itzhak contended, spurred the growth of the company, leading to its marketplace registering over 2.5 million vehicles spread across 100 major cities around the world.

"We have successfully partnered with different verticals throughout Latin America, Europe and North America, such as the hospitality industry, travel and tourism industries, and finance and banking sectors, empowering businesses in these fields to provide their customers with a full, end-to-end service," said Itzhak.

The HERE Mobility Marketplace enables partners to offer their customers a wide array of mobility options on a single platform, including taxis, private hires, scooters, and even public transportation. Partners can provide end-to-end mobility service, helping them enrich the customer experience by tackling concerns like vehicle accessibility and parking.

The MaaS segment has found high relevance in recent years, as consumers are increasingly enamored to look at mobility as a service they can use when needed, rather than owning the means to mobility. If MaaS were to become mainstream, it could potentially remove millions of vehicles from the streets, reducing traffic congestion and increasing utilization rates of vehicles.

"These factors have combined to account for a shared mobility market projected to grow to $1.5 to $2 trillion by 2030. Sustainable mobility solutions are increasingly critical worldwide as cities are expected to hold 60% of the world's population by 2030, and total driven miles are predicted to reach an all-time high in 2040," said HERE Mobility in its statement.

Itzhak argued that for businesses to create traction in an "oversaturated ecosystem," it is critical to provide customers with door-to-door mobility experience that public transit systems largely lacked. "In connecting new sectors to our mobility solutions, we are not only helping create sustainable mobility, but enabling businesses to provide a complete experience for their customers," he said.

The company plans to expand on its partners in Europe, Latin America the U.S., and potentially in the Asia-Pacific region throughout 2020. "We will continue in our efforts to optimize travel routes and save far more unnecessary driven kilometers worldwide, serving businesses and consumers more sustainable mobility solutions," said Itzhak.

