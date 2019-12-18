Market Overview

Micron Trades Higher On Q1 Sales Beat
Jason Shubnell  
December 18, 2019 4:15pm   Comments
Micron Trades Higher On Q1 Sales Beat

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) shares are trading higher following a sales beat in the company's fiscal first quarter.

Micron reported quarterly earnings of 48 cents per share, which met the analyst consensus estimate. The company reported quarterly sales of $5.14 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $5.03 billion by 2.19%. This is a 35.04% decrease over sales of $7.913 billion the same period last year.

Micron sees second-quarter adjusted EPS of 29 cents to 41 cents versus a 41-cent analyst estimate, and sees sales at $4.5 billion to $4.8 billion versus a $4.78 billion estimate.

Micron's stock traded higher by 3.3% in Wednesday's after-hours session. The stock closed the regular session at $53.04 per share.

Micron Analysts Expect Lukewarm Q1, But Project Coming Inflection In Memory Pricing

Susquehanna Nearly Doubles Micron Price Target: 'Industry Dynamics Are Improving'

Photo credit: Mike Deal, Flickr

