Earnings Scheduled For December 18, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 18, 2019 4:06am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion.
  • The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $745.11 million.
  • Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $987.65 million.
  • BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) is estimated to report a quarterly loss at $0.38 per share.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $5.03 billion.
  • ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE: ABM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion.
  • Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $695.80 million.
  • REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $631.22 million.
  • cbdMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: YCBD) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $10.04 million.
  • RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RFIL) is projected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

