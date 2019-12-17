Earnings Scheduled For December 17, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $6.95 billion.
- Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WOR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $786.60 million.
- Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $2.80 billion.
- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $82.98 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $934.83 million.
- FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.84 per share on revenue of $17.69 billion.
- Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.
- ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) is expected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: APEX) is projected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.