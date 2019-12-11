Market Overview

6 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 11, 2019 4:36pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares are up 21% after announcing a new European patent for composition and formulation of TNX-102 SL. The patent will provide the company with market exclusivity until 2034.
  • Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ: MESA) shares are up 11% after reporting a fourth-quarter sales beat. Adjusted earnings came in-line at 36 cents per share. Sales came in at $187.83 million, beating estimates by $9.34 million.

Losers

  • Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) shares are down 4% after reporting a third-quarter earnings and sales beat. Earnings came in at 96 cents per share, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $916.1 million, beating estimates by $18.09 million.
  • Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: TWST) shares are down 4% following a fourth-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at a loss of 96 cents per share, missing estimates by 13 cents. Sales came in at $15.736 million, beating estimates by $1.684 million.
  • Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ASMB) shares are down 4% after reporting an offering of common stock. The size was not disclosed.
  • Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE: TLRD) shares are down 1.8% after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 53 cents per share, beating estimates by 11 cents. Sales came in at $729.5 million, beating estimates by $13.5 million. The company issued weak fourth-quarter guidance.

