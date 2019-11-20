Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Lower; Target Tops Q3 Estimates

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 20, 2019 10:09am   Comments
Share:

Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.21% to 27874.10 while the NASDAQ fell 0.04% to 8,567.46. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.10% to 3,117.18.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Utilities shares climbed 0.5% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE: HNP), up 4%, and Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE: CEPU), up 2%.

In trading on Wednesday, communication services shares fell 0.5%.

Top Headline

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and raised its FY19 earnings forecast.

Target posted quarterly earnings of $1.36 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $1.19 per share. Its sales came in at $18.7 billion, beating expectations of $18.49 billion. Same-store sales increased 4.5% during the quarter.

Target raised its FY19 adjusted EPS guidance from $5.90-$6.20 to $6.25-$6.45.

Equities Trading UP

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) shares shot up 124% to $4.6501 after the company announced it has retained H.C. Wainwright to explore strategic alternatives.

Shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) got a boost, shooting up 94% to $0.4271 after the company reported increased survival rates in the lead-in portion of the Phase 3 Glioblastoma study.

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARAV) shares were also up, gaining 82% to $11.87 after the company reported new positive data from its Phase 1b trial of AVB-500. The data from the study affirmed high levels of AVB-500 were strongly predictive of anti-tumor activity with statistically significant correlation to progression-free survival, which is the primary endpoint.

Equities Trading DOWN

Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY) shares tumbled 21% to $7.01 after multiple firms downgraded the stock.

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) were down 17% to $33.72 after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter EPS and sales results.

LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) was down, falling 20% to $2.6227 after the company reported Q3 results.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.3% to $55.35, while gold traded up 0.1% to $1,476.30.

Silver traded up 0.1% Wednesday to $17.125, while copper rose 0.3% to $2.6635.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.9%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.8%, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 0.5%. Meanwhile, the German DAX dropped 1%, and the French CAC 40 fell 0.7% while UK shares fell 1.3%.

Economics

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The Federal Open Market Committee will issue minutes of its latest meeting at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Posted-In: Mid-Morning Market UpdateEarnings News Eurozone Commodities Global Intraday Update Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BRY + ARAV)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 20, 2019
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
77 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 10, 2019
52 Biggest Movers From Friday
34 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Target Maintains Its Outperformer Ranking By Smashing Estimates, Yet Again!