4 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 13, 2019 4:39pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE: PING) shares are up 9% after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 13 cents per share, beating estimates by 12 cents. Sales came in at $61.765 million, beating estimates by $6.725 million. The company also issued strong sales guidance.
  • Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATS) shares are up 5% despite reporting a third-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at a loss of 52 cents per share, missing estimates by 20 cents. Sales came in at $8.8 million, missing estimates by $311,000. The company reiterated 2020 sales guidance of $90 million versus an $82.71 million estimate.

Losers

  • Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK) shares are down 3% after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 88 cents per share, beating estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $640.18 million, beating estimates by $3.29 million.
  • Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) shares are down 4% after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 84 cents per share, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $13.2 billion, beating estimates by $120 million. The company issued weak second-quarter earnings guidance.

Diplomat Pharmacy Analysts Weigh Takeout Scenarios, Valuation After Going Concern Warning