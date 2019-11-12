Freight Futures Daily Curve: 11/12

Freight Futures data to watch today: East Region

A heartfelt and happy Veterans Day Holiday wish from this Trucking Freight Futures markets reporter. As Monday was a National Bank Holiday, there was very limited activity in the financial markets that were open, including those on the Nodal Exchange. Generally speaking, the Trucking Freight Futures markets were flat to fractionally lower on very little market activity. The spot National contract (FUT.VNU201911) ended the day lower to $1.482/mile. Also lower were the East regional (FUT.VEU201911) and the West regional (FUT.VWU201911) contracts, settling at $1.467 and $1.630, respectively. The South regional contract (FUT.VSU201911) finished Monday unchanged at $1.350.

Consistent with the regional contracts settlements was how the individual lane contracts finished. Three of the seven lanes had some tepid trading interest on Monday including the SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL201911) in the West, which closed higher by 0.3% to $1.145. In the East, the ATL to PHI contract (FUT.VAP201911) finished lower by 0.4% to $1.577 and the PHI to CHI contract (FUT.VPC201911) finished unchanged at $0.924.

SONAR Tickers: FUT.VEU201911, FUT.VCA201911, FUT.VAP201911, FUT.VPC201911

