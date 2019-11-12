Advance Auto Parts Reports Q3 Earnings Beat, Reaffirms Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) reported third-quarter earnings of $2.10 per share on Tuesday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.05 by 2.44%. This is a 11.11% increase over earnings of $1.89 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $2.31 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.3 billion by 0.43%. This is a 1.54% increase over sales of $2.275 billion the same period last year.

Advance Auto Parts also reaffirmed fiscal year 2019 sales guidance of $9.65 billion-$9.75 billion versus the $9.72 billion estimate.

The company shares were trading down 5.22% at $160 in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $186.15 and a 52-week low of $130.09.

